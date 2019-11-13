Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,500,268 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,268 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.82% of Skechers USA worth $223,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 120.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after buying an additional 2,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $37,073,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $15,811,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $16,723,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 100.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,040,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after buying an additional 521,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,038. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,850 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

