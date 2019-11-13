Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,016,410 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,410 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.38% of Infosys worth $182,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,690,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,486,000 after acquiring an additional 643,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,640 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 20,828,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,400 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.5% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 374,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,927,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

