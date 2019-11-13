Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,012,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

