Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,921 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 62,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.01.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

