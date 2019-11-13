Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Toro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Toro stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,820. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $569,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,952.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

