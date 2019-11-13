Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Director Sells $90,452.54 in Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 406,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. Masco’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Buckingham Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $42,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $767,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 42.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

