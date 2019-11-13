Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) VP James H. Iv Hunter Sells 425 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

