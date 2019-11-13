Markel Corp Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.49.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $262.44. The stock had a trading volume of 359,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,429,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average of $210.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $262.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

