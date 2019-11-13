Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Malibu Boats and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 126,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $775.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

