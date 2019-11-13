Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce its Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGIC opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

