Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $44,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

MMP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 698,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,159. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.