MACRO Consulting Group Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after acquiring an additional 525,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after acquiring an additional 514,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,331,000 after acquiring an additional 817,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after acquiring an additional 552,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,766,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,441. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

