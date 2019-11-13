Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of Blackbaud worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 70.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,097.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,560. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

