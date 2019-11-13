Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 3,509 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $572,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,468 shares of company stock worth $7,146,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. 20,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,759. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

