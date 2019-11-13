Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $66,470.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 507,545 shares of company stock valued at $26,419,781 and sold 77,416 shares valued at $4,795,830. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.