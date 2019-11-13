Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 330.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,067 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

OFC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,939 shares of company stock valued at $203,399. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

