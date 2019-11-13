Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 46.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.71. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

