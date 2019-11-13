Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,534 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after acquiring an additional 152,088 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. 10,026,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

