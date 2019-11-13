Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.95. 1,859,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,788. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

