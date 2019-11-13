Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 77,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Craig Hallum upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura began coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

SQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. 5,577,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,056,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,075.50, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 3.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

