Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $193.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,001,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,611,364 shares of company stock valued at $855,000,545. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

