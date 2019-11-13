Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $211.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.