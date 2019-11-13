Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.32. 3,948,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,872. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

