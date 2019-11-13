Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases Shares of 2,080 Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

