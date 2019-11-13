Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 110 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.59.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.23. 156,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,364. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $589.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $561.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.