Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New $51,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $213.40. The company had a trading volume of 148,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

