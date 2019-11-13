Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $30,000 in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 131.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 97.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 97,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 75.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 104,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 6,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,168. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

