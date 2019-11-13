Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,986,000 after purchasing an additional 599,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. 530,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,876. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

