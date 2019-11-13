Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.64. 751,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,215. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

