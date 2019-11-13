Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Shares Up 11.3%

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 90,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 56,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Lithium Co.. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Co.. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Co.. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.