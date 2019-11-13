Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,475 shares during the period. Natera comprises 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.20% of Natera worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 33.7% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 172.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $30,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,557 shares of company stock worth $2,241,958. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.45. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 312.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

