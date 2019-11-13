Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. 540,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.