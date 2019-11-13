Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,020 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EVO Payments worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $573,800.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,900 over the last 90 days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVOP traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 518,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

