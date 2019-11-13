Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after buying an additional 256,912 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 620,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.