Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. Albany International comprises approximately 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.20% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,440,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,623,000 after acquiring an additional 251,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 137.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $84.96. 77,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.