Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $109.38. 312,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,929. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,541 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

