Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 48,225 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.21% of MasTec worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 108,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. 596,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,196. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

