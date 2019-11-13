Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €204.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €204.00 ($237.21) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €176.00 ($204.65).

LIN stock traded up €2.25 ($2.62) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €188.85 ($219.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a fifty-two week high of €184.80 ($214.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is €176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €172.73.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

