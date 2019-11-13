Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 36.8% in October

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMB. TheStreet downgraded Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Limbach stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Limbach has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Limbach by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

