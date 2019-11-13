Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $15.10. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 11,737 shares changing hands.

LNVGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

