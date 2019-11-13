Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Shares of LEA opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

