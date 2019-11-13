Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead Sells 11,149 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $216,848.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,327 shares in the company, valued at $414,810.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byron Wayne Milstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 1,182 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $22,611.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,491,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

