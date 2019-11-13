Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reissued a positive rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 376,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,799,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

