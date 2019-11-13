Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Shares of KFS stock remained flat at $$2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,208. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.