Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 133,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,743. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

