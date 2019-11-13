Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Trading Up 236.4%

Shares of Kid Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) were up 236.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 40,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 42,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ)

Kid Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kid Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kid Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.