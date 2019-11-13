Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 229.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,148,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

KEYS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,863. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

