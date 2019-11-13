Keybank National Association OH Sells 525 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,043,457. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

