Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RealPage were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 487.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RealPage by 242.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $12,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,188,129.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $3,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,103,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,995 shares of company stock worth $28,800,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 9,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

