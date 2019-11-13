Keybank National Association OH Has $768,000 Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Westrock were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 663,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Westrock by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 425,532 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 164,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,386,106 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 81,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

